'I have selection problems' - Lampard praises Pulisic impact ahead of Champions League clash with Ajax

The former Borussia Dortmund star has struggled for regular game-time but his manager has hinted that he is set to feature more going forward

Frank Lampard has good-naturedly said that Christian Pulisic's fine form at has left him with "selection problems" as he looks to fit the U.S. men's national team star into his side.

Former star Pulisic made the switch to Stamford Bridge ahead of the current campaign following a string of impressive performances on the domestic and international stage.

However, he has been relatively limited with his opportunities so far under new Blues boss Lampard, with just three Premier League starts to his name.

The 21-year-old has not been the only one who has struggled to tie down a starting place however, with Callum Hudson-Odoi also missing out on valuable minutes.

Both were involved in Saturday's top-flight victory over Newcastle though and now Lampard has indicated that they both figure in his plans for Wednesday's encounter with .

Asked whether they would feature, the former manager admitted that the amount of quality his team has across the board gives him difficulties in deciding who gets the nod to start in some matches.

"There comes my problem for selection for games because I have a competitive squad of players that some are fresh to the Champions League, some have been before," he said.

"Isolating Callum, I thought his performance against Newcastle showed huge signs of what we want to see. We know the talent there.

"I thought the problems he gave Newcastle consistently were things that I really want to see from him which are end product, delivery into the box, getting at people, running behind people, all those things are what we all know Callum has as a young talent.

"There’s no guarantees there but he is and I think for all the young players, the extra level that the Champions League is, in terms of detail, focus, concentration for 90 minutes, making the most of tiny moments, will be a test for all the young players, not just Callum."

On whether Pulisic's performances gave him additional food for though, Lampard added: "Yeah, good. As I want, from all the players.

"Callum gave me that with his display from the start, Christian gave me it with his display coming on. Willian gave me that, Pedro gives me that. I have selection problems and they’re good ones when people come on and make a difference.

"That’s what we have to be about if we want to be a team that is competing at the top end. I was really pleased for Christian to come on and make an impact."