'I have respect for Arsene' - Rummenigge plans to clear things up with Wenger after Bayern coaching confusion

The two men, friends for forty years, will have a chat to ensure there are no hard feelings after interim boss given longer term role in Bavaria

chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge will reach out to Arsene Wenger to clear the air after earlier confirming interim head coach Hansi Flick will remain at the helm in Bavaria for the foreseeable future.

The former manager had been seen as the favourite to take over first team affairs at Bayern following the sacking of Niko Kovac last week.

That will not be the case, as Flick will be in charge ‘until further notice’ having taken control of a 4-0 thrashing of rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday afternoon.

Rummenigge confirmed that Flick’s role would be ongoing but also said he would look to contact Wenger who had claimed the executive sought him out.

"I have respect for Arsene. We will call and clear things up. I don't want to have stress with him," the former international said after the game on Saturday.

Wenger earlier revealed that he received a personal call from Rummenigge earlier in the week.

He said that he would need time to think about the position and that he would not be able to discuss it until he returned from Doha, where he was working for beIN Sports.

The Frenchman’s remarks came in response to an article in which Sport Bild suggested that he was told he was not under consideration for the role after he had placed a call to Rummennigge, with whom he has been acquainted for 40 years.

Wenger denied that and said that the two men had had a brief chat in which he was asked if he would be interested in the Bayern coaching role.

He didn’t rule it out, saying he’d need to consider moving to a club in flux, and was told that Flick was the coach, at least for the next two games.

This conversation allegedly happened prior to Bayern’s 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the , Flick’s first game, and first win, as interim boss.

That result, coupled with Saturday’s humiliation of Dortmund that took Bayern above their rivals in the table has earned Flick the role for a longer period and has left Rummenigge needing to clear the air with his old friend.