'I had cancer but surgery saved me' - Layun reveals health battle

The Mexico international has revealed how a check-up showed he had a cancerous tumour that has now been removed by surgeons.

defender Miguel Layun had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour and has been given the all-clear, he has announced.

The 30-year-old, who joined Monterrey from Spanish club in January, had a brief spell in with earlier in his career before moving to via a stint with .

He revealed that a routine check-up showed he had cancer but that it was caught at a stage where it could be removed by doctors.

In a video interview released by Monterrey, Layun said: "My wife and I decided to have a general health check and there was a small surprise that neither my wife nor I had imagined.

"The first thing that I was told was that they had found a complex cyst."

He added: "The question began to arise that it wasn't a cyst and was a tumour, but when you mention the word tumour and that it could be cancer, you see it in a different way.

"It was a malignant tumour - we were talking about cancer - and in the end the entire tumour had to be removed.

"Thank God I can say that I had cancer, but it is already cured."

Layun, who is sitting out the Gold Cup because of his treatment, said he went for a final check on Friday and was told the cancer had been completely removed.

"So now it's just a case of checking that it does not come back," said Layun, who initially was said to have been suffering from a kidney infection.

Layun began his career at Veracruz in Mexico before going on to play for , Club America, Watford, Porto, and Villarreal before joining Monterrey.

He played for Mexico in the 2014 and 2018 World Cup finals and won the Gold Cup in 2015.