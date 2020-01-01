‘I feel like I want to continue’ – Balogun against cancellation of English football season

The Nigeria and Latics defender has expressed his desire to ensure the 2019-20 English football campaign is concluded

’s Leon Balogun has called for the 2019-20 English League season to be concluded.

Several leagues across the world are currently on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives.

If football in is cancelled like that of , the Latics could escape demotion from the Championship because of their current position on the log.

Even at that, the defender whose Latics side sits just two places outside the relegation zone doesn’t want the whole season to be scrapped considering the number of matches remaining.

“Well, looking at Wigan at the moment, probably everybody would be kind of happy in terms of why we are not getting relegated,” Balogun told Nigerian comedian Funny Bone during a live Instagram chat.

“But at the same time, it’s like I feel like I want to continue because there are still like nine or 10 games to go and it would be wrong to stop it.

“On the other hand, it feels super weird. I think some teams and most of the teams would need a little pre-season to get ready for the games.

“All of us try to stay in shape but obviously, it’s not the same like you are on the pitch training, I can go out for as many times as possible, but I will never have the same match fitness that I gain from training and playing, you know.”

In his quest to enjoy more action and reignite his career, the 31-year-old defender completed a loan switch to the DW Stadium outfit on Transfer Deadline Day from and Hove Albion.

His presence has been a big boost for Paul Cook’s men having featured in six league games to help them move out of the relegation zone.