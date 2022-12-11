'I don't think so' - Guardiola insists he is unlikely to repeat seven-year Man City spell

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he will never again manage a club for a seven-year stretch like his time at Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Citizens boss suggested that the kind of universal support he receives at Manchester City and the success he has achieved would be hard to come by at any other club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said: "Stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so. It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager. To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported, the results help a lot, that is undeniable. In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that.

"But part of that is at big clubs the part of the success of the manager is the chairman, sporting director especially and all the people here. It goes to the media, fans and players, there is stability. This is why I think only in a few clubs this can happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Catalan managed Barcelona for four seasons and then spent three years with Bayern Munich before joining Manchester City in 2016. He is in the final year of his current contract but is expected to sign a new deal soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City take on Brentford in their final Premier League on Saturday before the season halts for the World Cup.