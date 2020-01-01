'I don't care' about Ghana selection - Waris

The 28-year-old has not been involved with the Black Stars for the past 10 months

and forward Majeed Waris is unconcerned about his lack of involvement with the Black Stars which is now running to 10 months.

The 32-time international last played in a 1-0 pre-2019 friendly with Namibia on June 9, 2019 which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Waris was left out for the tournament proper in which saw Ghana's campaign ended in the Round of 16 to via penalties.

Article continues below

More teams

He has not received any call-up since the Namibia friendly defeat.

“I don’t care if they don’t call me back [to Black Stars] because I have achieved something good for myself personally in Europe but I think we just have to all help to bring back that love to the people and support the team so that we can achieve something as a nation,” Waris told Adom TV

“I can see that we have new people on board [in management] and I see that there are a lot of changes happening. I just hope that those changes will have a lot of positive impact in the team and in the nation as well.

“I remember the first time I played [for the Black Stars] before World Cup 2014, we played a match in Kumasi and you could see the way the people were happy. You can see there is love for football in Ghanaians."

Waris is on loan at Strasbourg from FC . He arrived as a January signing and played seven times in , scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Le Racing finished 11th in the standings after the league was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.