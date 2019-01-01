‘I do not want Neymar back at Barcelona’ – Carrasco open to Griezmann, but opposed to PSG star

The Blaugrana legend believes that the Liga champions should be looking to add in other areas, rather than return a Brazilian forward to Camp Nou

Neymar continues to spark talk of a possible return to , but Camp Nou legend Lobo Carrasco is opposed to the idea of re-signing the Brazilian from .

Amid a flurry of activity behind the scenes in Catalunya, a move for a former favourite has been mooted.

The Liga champions are open to the idea of bringing Neymar back from , if certain criteria are met, while the South American is eager to retrace his steps.

Article continues below

Carrasco, though, feels that Barca should be targeting other options.

He is in favour of completing a deal for striker Antoine Griezmann that has been discussed for some time, but would prefer to see any further funds invested elsewhere.

A man who spent 11 years as part of the first-team fold at Camp Nou between 1978 and 1989 told El Chiringuito: “I do not want Neymar to come in.

“I want Griezmann, a centre-back, a left-back and a centre-forward to come in.

“That's my road map and I would not change it, whether I'm [Josep Maria] Bartomeu, [Lionel] Messi, sports director or coach.”

Carrasco believes Barcelona’s inability to challenge for the crown again in 2018-19 has highlighted the need to prioritise defensive additions.

Ernesto Valverde’s side squandered a commanding semi-final first-leg lead against Liverpool to bow out of Europe once more, and Neymar is not considered to be the answer.

“With the signing of Neymar, Barca would lose even more at the back,” added Carrasco.

“They were swept in Europe, they [ ] got us 4-0, 3-0.

“If we have a further breakdown in defence, are we going to go from four to six goals?”

Carrasco believes he has the answer for Barcelona, but the challenge facing the Blaugrana is not an easy one to complete.

It is suggested that they require another talismanic presence at the back, one cut from the same cloth as a former academy graduate who went on to skipper the club and lead by example.

“Barca needs to have a Puyol,” said Carrasco.

Whether the Liga giants look to find that kind of player, having previously been linked with centre-half Matthijs de Ligt, remains to be seen, with attacking reinforcements seemingly the priority at present.