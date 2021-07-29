'I didn't arrive at Real Madrid by accident' - Jovic yet to hold future talks with Ancelotti

The Serbian striker remains determined to prove his worth to the Blancos, but a loan door is being left open again in the summer window

Luka Jovic is eager to point out that he "didn't arrive at Real Madrid by accident", with the Serbian striker retaining full faith in his ability, but another loan door is being left open at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old was one of the most sought-after talents in Europe after hitting 27 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018-19, with La Liga heavyweights eventually winning the race for his signature.

Things have not gone to plan in Spain, with the target found on just two occasions through 32 appearances, and a stint back in Germany was taken in last season as Jovic struggled to find a spark.

Article continues below

What has been said?

He is still hoping to prove a point with Real, but no future discussions have been held with Bernabeu bosses as Jovic has told Informer: "I haven’t spoken with the new coach [Carlo] Ancelotti about my situation.

"He has started preparing and I am giving everything I can in every moment, trying to impose myself and to be best prepared as possible for the new season.

"I try to give a positive impression and show what is my best.

"Many things have happened in recent years.

"I am sure that I could have been better, but I want everything to turn out well in the end. I didn’t arrive at Real Madrid by accident."

Will Jovic remain at Real Madrid?

The Blancos invested around €60 million (£51m/$71m) in Jovic when adding him to their attacking ranks.

Little return has been offered on that show of faith, with Real continuing to be linked with further striker signings - with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe still a top target.

Karim Benzema remains their go-to option for now, with the France international becoming a talismanic presence in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018.

That is helping to keep Jovic down the pecking order, and it could be that he sees another switch elsewhere sanctioned before the summer transfer deadline passes.

He has added on his future: "Some things will be important for me, to be in a good league and to have chances to play.

"After all the time that I had away from the pitch, given my age, if there is a loan, the priority is to be at a club that recognises my quality enough for me to be a constant option as a starter."

Further reading