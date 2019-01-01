I could have been bigger than Salah, claims Liverpool star's former Basel team-mate

Argentine forward Raul Bobadilla played alongside the Reds' star winger at FC Basel and believes he could have been better than the Egyptian

Mohamed Salah has become a global superstar at , but his former FC team-mate Raul Bobadilla claims he could have “had a bigger career” had he been as focused as the Egyptian.

Back in 2013, an -born frontman found himself turning out in alongside a man destined for bigger and better things.

Salah’s career path has taken him to Anfield via , and , while Bobadilla is back in his homeland at Argentinos Juniors.

The 31-year-old has led a rather nomadic existence, spending time in South America and , with roots rarely put down for long.

He concedes that he had not made the most of his ability, with it his opinion that he could have been the one earning widespread praise in England had he boasted the work ethic of an ex-colleague.

Bobadilla told Blick: “With more discipline, I could have had a bigger career than Mohamed Salah.

“And I would be in the today, I'm convinced of that, but I'm glad I have had my career, because I have no training - and if I'm honest, no idea about work.”

Bobadilla enjoyed a productive spell at between 2013 and 2017, netting 21 league goals in 94 appearances.

He moved on to for a second spell at the outfit, but struggled to produce his best.

A return to his roots in Argentina was made in 2018, with the international admitting to finding it tough stepping out of European football.

He added: “It's all about toughness and zero technique, as a striker you get kicked a lot and the referees do not whistle.”

Bobadilla is hoping that he will not be at Argentinos Juniors for long, with there still a desire on his part to head back to a grander stage.

He said of his future plans: “It's my goal to play again in Germany or in Switzerland, the last few months have been a disaster.”

The same cannot be said for Salah, who is currently chasing down the Premier League title with Liverpool.

He is also turning in the and graced the 2018 World Cup, leaving Bobadilla to mull over what could have been.