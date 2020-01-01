I arrived a boy and I leave a man – Kizza states after seven-year KCCA FC stint

The Ugandan defender signed for Montreal Impact and is set to appear for the Canadian side beginning in December

Mustafa Kizza has praised Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) for giving him a platform to develop until he was scouted by .

The Ugandan full-back has already left to join the Major Soccer League teammates after he signed a two-year contract that brought to an end his seven-year stay with the Kassasiro Boys.

The left-back said he arrived at KCCA as a boy and now has left as a man.

“It was a pleasure for me to play for this big club and I want to thank all the stakeholders, the coaches and teammates for the seven years,” Kizza told KCCA’s Youtube Channel.

“I want to extend my thanks to the coaches who I have passed through their hands for the opportunity they gave me to play for the big club.

“I have to say I played for the biggest team in and it has been a pleasure and honour.

“I came here as a boy and now I am leaving as a man. As a young boy, I wanted to play for KCCA because it was a club that I supported and the dream of playing for them was achieved.

“The coaches helped me grow because they were pushing me to improve in every aspect of the game after I joined from the junior side. It was their job to push me and it was my duty to push myself.”

The defender picked their 2018 Caf group stage qualification as their best moment, given that they had to beat all odds to achieve it.

“The best moment was the time we qualified for the Champions League and the other one was the time we won the Cecafa Club tournament [in 2019],” he added.

“No one believed in us before and qualifying for the Champions League group stage was great because we played against big teams.”

Kizza also did not rule out the possibility of returning to his boyhood club in future.

“I am grateful how I was treated as a young boy at KCCA, they made my dream come true and it will remain an honour for me to have served them,” he concluded.

“KCCA will remain my home and I will return whenever I get an opportunity. You never know it might be my retirement home in future.

“I believed I was going to make it like any other player and I will work hard to see I get a starting position at Montreal Impact.

“I am working hard to see that I become one of the great players in that team and in my country. To all the youngsters, never give up and stay focused on what you do.”