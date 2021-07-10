‘I am ready to move forward’ – Etebo on Watford move

The Super Eagles midfielder is happy to sign for the Hornets and promises to move forward and deliver for the club

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo has noted his challenge after sealing a transfer from Stoke City to Watford on Friday.

The 25-year-old midfielder moved to Vicarage Road on a six-month loan deal ahead of the new season.

Commenting on the move, Etebo has said on his Instagram page: “Looking forward to the next season joining Watford, it will be a new challenge and I am ready to move forward with the team.”

Article continues below

On signing the player, the Hornets revealed: "Watford is pleased to confirm the signing of Peter Etebo on a season-long loan from Stoke City, with an option to buy.

"The box-to-box midfielder, 25, is capped 38 times by Nigeria's senior team, having previously turned out 19 times for the Super Eagles' Under-23s.

"Since joining the Potters in June 2018, Etebo has also spent time on loan at Getafe and Galatasaray, appearing in the Europa League for the latter."

Etebo is making his third loan move since he joined Stoke in 2018. He has also featured for Getafe and Galatasaray.

He started his career at Warri Wolves where he spent three years before moving into European football with Portuguese side Feirense.

At Feirense, he helped the side gain promotion to the Primeira Liga and established themselves as a top-flight club, and then he had a six-month loan spell at Spanish side Las Palmas in the 2017-18 season before he joined Stoke in June 2018 for a fee of £6.35 million.

He became new manager Gary Rowett's first signing at Stoke, who described him as an 'energetic midfielder'.

Etebo revealed then that he turned down several offers from Premier League clubs to sign for Stoke and made his debut on August 5, 2018, against Leeds United.

His transfer has seen him link up with other Nigerians at Watford - William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, and Emmanuel Dennis.