'I am ready to be a goalkeeper' - Fiorentina's Kouame

The Ivorian forward is eager to get back to the pitch after a prolonged spell on the sidelines

Christian Kouame has joked that he is ready to play as a goalkeeper for if need be in a bid to get back in action.

The 22-year old Ivorian who is loan from , has been out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since November while with his parent club.

The result of that injury meant he is yet to feature for the Viola since January when his loan deal was sealed.

"To play, I am ready to be a goalkeeper. In today's football, you have to adapt to everything," he told Corriere Fiorentino as per TuttoMercato.

"If I had not been injured I would have gone to the , but I have no regrets, fate wanted it and then my family would support Fiorentina.

"I dream of being able to play in the with this shirt and in the future to win some trophies and play at the World Cup."

Kouame claims that he has recovered from his injury, but has been let down by the lack of action which has been on hold for over a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am clinically healed but it is also true that the training of these weeks have not been the same as what I would have done on the field," he continued.

"So we will have to see how and when we will start again."

Fiorentina are 13th on the Serie A table, five points clear of the relegation zone with 12 matches left to play.