'I am a young player' - Chawinga dreams big after Chinese success with Wuhan

The Malawian has revealed her dreams with the Chinese club in the Asian continent, after celebrating her first career silverware

Temwa Chawinga says she is eager to record more successes with her Chinese Women's side Wuhan.

The Malawi international ended as Wuhan's top scorer and the league's runners-up as she scored nine goals in 13 matches to help her side to a first-ever domestic title after a 19-year wait.

To clinch the coveted crown, Wuhan thrashed holders Jiangsu Suning 4-0 in the 2020 final, with Temwa scoring the opener to bury the dreams of her sister Tabitha and Jiangsu's back-to-back title ambitions.

Following her remarkable debut season in , the 22-year-old, who enjoyed a successful two-year spell in , where she scored 59 goals in 57 games, is keen on inspiring her side to more silverware.

"Our team [Wuhan] put in a brilliant performance," Temwa told Fifa.com after their title triumph.

"I may have scored the opening goal but I owe thanks to my team-mates. I wouldn't have played so well had it not been for their strong support.

"Our rivals also played well, and my sister demonstrated her talent. She has been my role model.

"I am a young player and I wanted to make further progress in a strong Asian league. That was why I moved to .”

The title success handed Wuhan a qualification ticket to represent China in this year's AFC Women's Club Championship to be held at a yet-to-be-announced venue in November.

They will join 's representatives Incheon Red Angels and Australian giants Melbourne City for the second edition of the tournament won by Nippon TV Beleza last year.