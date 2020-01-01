Hyderabad sign Souvik Chakrabarti from Mumbai City

The former Mohun Bagan player has left Mumbai City and joined Hyderabad FC...

Hyderabad FC have signed FC’s Souvik Chakrabarti for an undisclosed transfer fee in the January transfer window.

The (ISL) new entrants have had a very tough debut season. They are currently struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win in 14 matches. They have only collected six points so far in the season.

Former manager Albert Roca has joined the club after Phil Brown had resigned from the post midway through the season. The former Bengaluru FC head coach will take charge only from next season. He is currently on an advisory role at the club.

The Spanish manager has already started to plan for the next season and have started shortlisting players. Chakraborty is Roca’s first signing at the club.

The 28-year-old former man is a versatile player who can play both as a central midfielder and a full-back. He had made his ISL debut in 2014 by joining where he spent three seasons.

In 2017-18 season he was picked by in the player draft and then moved to Mumbai City the following season. In his first season in Mumbai, he was a regular starter under Portuguese coach Jorge Costa.

The Bengali player recently lost his place in the starting lineup to Sarthak Golui. Souvik has played only seven games this season and has scored one goal.

He will be a good addition to the Hyderabad squad who have struggled a lot at the right-back position. Nikhil Poojary, who is a right-winger, has been used as a make-shift right-back in most of the club’s matches this season.