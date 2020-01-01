Hyderabad FC’s Phil Brown - The only positive is our performance at home

The Hyderabad boss confirmed that new recruit Ajay Chetri has been ruled out of action due to an injury….

Hyderabad FC’s misfortunes seem to be never-ending. The newbies of (ISL) have had a rough journey so far this season.

Phil Brown’s side will be hoping to pick up their second win of the season against Chennaiyin on Friday.

"We are working hard in the training and trying to get one or two things which will benefit us. Chennaiyin is not having the best of seasons. I know Owen Coyle very well. He has experience in managing in a number of countries. He got a very good reaction initially but now he is getting to know how tough the ISL is. I am looking forward to the challenge.

“The only thing positive is our home performance. Our home performance is not that bad. We got tremendous support. I think we rewarded them with some good performances. I think the next three home games will rest the situation where we will be.”

Hyderabad recently signed central midfielder Ajay Chhetri on loan from . Unfortunately, Chetri got injured in his very first training session with the club and will be missing the upcoming game.

Speaking about his team’s bad luck, coach Brown said, “The opportunity came along to sign Ajay Chetri. He is a young lad. He was brought to my attention by our chief scout. I think he is a good Indian central midfielder. He is a good player with leadership qualities. Unfortunately, in the first day's training, he got injured. You cannot write such things. It is just tremendous bad luck. But we have to keep on working to get through this. Ajay will not be available for the next few matches.”

The former Swindon Town FC manager mentioned that the players are motivated and are working hard to get back to winning ways.

“The mood is as good as I can imagine. We have to go one match at a time. If we get a win tomorrow it will give us confidence. You have to give the players a lot of credit. They are still giving their best in training.”