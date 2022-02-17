It hurts to watch Italy games without me, says Balotelli amid talk of recall for 2022 World Cup play-offs

Mario Balotelli has admitted that it “hurts” to watch Italy in action, with the enigmatic striker having found himself frozen out of the international fold since May 2018.

A recall is on the cards some four years after his last outing for the Azzurri, with Roberto Mancini selecting him for a get-together in January that was intended to keep a talented squad ticking over before taking in a 2022 World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on March 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal could be to come after that, with Balotelli raring to go after being forced to miss out on a successful Euro 2020 campaign that he found difficult to take in from afar.

What has been said?

Balotelli told Le lene of finding himself in the international wilderness: “I haven’t followed Italy much during the Euros, it hurts to watch their games without me.

“This team won the Euros without me, so they fully deserved it. Surely, had I been fit to play the Euros, we would have won more easily.”

What does he make of Mancini?

Balotelli is never far from the thoughts of current Italy coach Mancini despite his antics that have led to as many headlines being made off the field as on it.

Mancini has worked with the 31-year-old frontman at Inter, Manchester City and with the Italian national side and remains a big fan of his mercurial talent.

Balotelli admits that he is fortunate to still have that trust and has vowed not to break it again if given another opportunity to impress at the highest level.

He added: “I love Roberto Mancini too much and he doesn’t deserve anything similar to what happened in the past.

“We talk sometimes, he keeps telling me to work hard trying to improve in some aspects.”

The bigger picture

Balotelli, who admits to not being in contact with any senior players inside the Italy camp, has worked his way back into international contention after rediscovering a spark in Turkey.

He has hit 11 goals through 23 appearances in all competitions this season for Adana Demirspor, with difficult times at Marseille, Brescia and Monza being put behind him.

The ability which previously earned him 36 caps for Italy, with 14 goals recorded across those outings, is on full display once more, with Mancini seemingly prepared to wipe the slate clean as he looks to find a regular source of goals en route to Qatar 2022.

