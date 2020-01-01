Huracan vs River on US TV: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Marcelo Gallardo's men return to domestic action after sealing their place in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals

Argentine football continues across the festive season this December and January with the playing of the Copa Diego Armando Maradona.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season.

The Copa Superliga was scheduled to follow on from the regular campaign, but was scrapped after just one game as football came to a halt.

This season’s action began with a new cup format, renamed after Diego Maradona following his death in November, where six groups of four teams competed for 12 places in the Campeon de Copa phase.

This next step consists of two groups of six teams and the winner of each will play in a final clash on January 17.

The winner of the Campeon phase will then qualify for the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

There is also a Sudamericana spot open to the sides disputing the Complementary phase, which is exactly the same in format and includes all the teams that failed to qualify for the Campeon phase.

It is expected that the new season of the next Primera Division season will then follow in March 2021.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide

How to watch Huracan vs River on US TV

Huracan were left delighted last weekend as they kicked off this second phase of the Copa Diego Armando Maradona in spectacular fashion.

Having fallen two goals behind to Independiente in the first 10 minutes, the Globo fought back to win 3-2, aided by an early red card suffered by Thomas Ortega.

They will now hope to pick up a second straight win against Marcelo Gallardo's Millonario, who became the first Argentine side to qualify for the 2020 Libertadores semis on Thursday.

The local Copa has been of secondary importance to River all this season due to their continental exertions, but in a week that they sealed a fourth consecutive berth in the last four of South America's most important club competition the Nunez club would love to cap their celebrations with yet another victory.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 4:30pm/7:30pm Huracan vs River Plate Fanatiz

Huracan vs River team news and preview

Huracan's prospects for Sunday's clash are boosted by the return of three key first-teamers to action.

Saul Salcedo, Leandro Grimi and Lucas Merolla are all available to coach Israel Damonte after a spell on the sidelines, while Renato Civelli is also in line to start having sat out the clash against Independiente due to suspension.

Marcelo Gallardo is set to field a strong team against the Globo to bolster River's Copa Maradona chances now the Libertadores adjourns until the start of January.

Veteran defender Javier Pinola sat out Thursday's 6-2 thrashing of Nacional but will return to the starting line-up, while Franco Armani maintains his place in goal ahead of Enrique , who has played several times in the domestic competition instead of the Argentina No. 1.

What other Copa Diego Armando Maradona matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 20 12:10pm/3:10pm Lanus vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz December 20 2:20pm/5:20pm Estudiantes vs Racing Club Fanatiz December 20 2:20pm/5:20pm Independiente vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz December 21 2:20pm/5:20pm Rosario Central vs Union Fanatiz December 21 2:20pm/5:20pm Central Cordoba vs Velez Sarsfield Fanatiz December 21 4:30pm/7:30pm Banfield vs Gimnasia Fanatiz

