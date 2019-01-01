Hungary vs Wales: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Dragons visit Budapest as they look to bounce back from their defeat against Croatia last time out

travel to Group E leaders Hungary for the third game of their Qualifying campaign.

Ryan Giggs' men fought hard but came away beaten in an even contest in as Ivan Perisic forced an own-goal and scored what proved to be the winner.

Hungary top the table despite being level with Croatia on six points due to their superior head-to-head record, having beaten them 2-1 at home in March.

Game Hungary vs Wales Date Tuesday, June 11 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN3 and can be streamed via Univision Deportes En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN3 Univision Deportes En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed from Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Hungary squad Goalkeepers Gulasci, Dibusz, Kovacsik, Grof Defenders Kadar, Lovrencsics, Bese, Korhut, Vinicius, Orban, Barath, Ferenczi, Pavkovics Midfielders Dzsudzsak, A. Nagy, Kleinheisler, Patkai, Kalmar, Kovacs, D. Nagy, Szoboszlai, Holman Forwards Szalai, Nemeth, Varga, Holender, Vida

Dominik Szoboszlai had to be substituted off in the first half of the win over Azerbaijan but could recover in time to keep his starting place against Wales.

The midfielder aside, Marco Rossi has a full complement to choose from.

Possible Hungary starting XI: Gulasci; Lovrencsics, Barath, Orban, Korhut; A. Nagy, Klenheisler; Dzsudzsak, Szoboszlai, D. Nagy; Szalai

Position Wales squad Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies Defenders Gunter, A. Williams, B. Davies, Taylor, Roberts, Mepham, Lockyer, J. Lawrence, Rodon, B. Williams Midfielders Allen, J. WIlliams, Brooks, Wilson, Ampadu, Smith, James, Vaulks, Levitt Forwards Bale, Vokes, T. Lawrence, Woodburn, Thomas, Matondo, Moore

David Brooks could be handed a start after coming off the bench to score against Croatia, as could Ethan Ampadu, with both starting that game from the sidelines due to a lack of match fitness.

Ben Davies will hope to retain his starting spot after delaying his hernia surgery again to be involved last time out.

Possible Wales starting XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Mepham, J. Lawrence, Davies; Wilson, Ampadu, Allen; Brooks, Bale, James

Betting & Match Odds

Wales are very slight favourites to win this match with Bet365, priced at 17/10. Hungary are 19/10, while a draw is available at 11/5.

Match Preview

Wales face a second tough away trip in a matter of days as they travel to Budapest to face Group E leaders Hungary after a disheartening defeat against Croatia.

Hungary are level with Croatia on six points but lead on head-to-head after a 2-1 win in March when they came back from behind to cause an upset.

Every side has lost at least once in probably the most open qualifying group in the competition, but two defeats on the bounce would still be damaging to Giggs' side's hopes.

Wales are the second seed in the group and Giggs admits they need to get something from their next game.

"It is [important to get at least a point against Hungary]. We're up against in with regards to playing one less game," Giggs said.

"It's also two tough away games on the spin but we have to deal with that, we have to get on with it.

"But it is important we get something from the game, although there's 15 more points to be won so we're aware of that as well, but it would be nice after these two tough games to come away with something."

There are usually plenty of goals when these two sides meet, with 3.75 per game being scored on average in Hungary, and the hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 meetings with Wales.

The Dragons have a good record against Hungary, winning four of their last five games against them, but come into the match struggling for form away from home, having lost four of their last five such games.

Meanwhile, Hungary have won their last three games and have triumphed in four in a row at home, scoring twice in each victory.