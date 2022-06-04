Hungary vs England: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Three Lions will prepare their warm-ups for Qatar 2022 with a trip to a team they faced in tournament qualification twice last year

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Saturday, with Hungary and England meeting in the group stage of the tournament.

The history of this matchup is one-sided in favor of England. Hungary hasn’t defeated England since 1962, though the most recent meeting of these teams in October did end in a 1-1 draw, ending a three-match win streak for England that dated back to a 1999 draw.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Hungary roster Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders Lang, Fiola, Orban, Szalai, Nego, Botka, Nagy, Kecskes, Bolla, Spandler Midfielders Nagy, Kleinheisler, Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Vecsei, Styles, Barath Forwards Szalai, Sallai, Schön, Salloi, Adam, Vancsa

Hungary is one of the countries that was promoted to League A after the last Nations League. Back in the 2018-19 season, the team began in League C, but won its group to advance to League B, where it won that group over Russia, Serbia and Turkey to earn further promotion.

In World Cup qualifying, Hungary managed to win five matches, but that wasn’t enough to get the team into the World Cup, as it missed for the ninth time in a row.

Adam Szalai is the Hungarian captain. Then 34-year-old forward for Basel has made 80 appearances on the senior team, scoring 25 goals.

Predicted Hungary starting XI: Fiola, Orban, Lang, Nagy, Styles, Schafer, Nego, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Szalai; Dibusz

Position England roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, James, Coady, Tomori, Guéhi, Justin Midfielders Rice, Mount, Phillips, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher Forwards Sterling, Kane, Grealish, Foden, Saka, Abraham, Bowen

England’s past performance had it ranked just ninth in the Nations League draw, but the team’s current level of play should have it among the favorites in this tournament.

The English team enters this match having won its last four matches by a combined score of 20-1, with the only goal being conceded against Switzerland in a 2-1 victory. In fact, England hasn’t lost any match since July, when it fell in the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalty kicks. And it hasn’t lost a match outright since November 2020, when it lost in the Nations League to Belgium.

England is captained by Harry Kane, a striker for Tottenham who has made 69 appearances on the national team, with 49 goals. The 28-year-old is already second behind Wayne Rooney in most goals for the country all-time and needs just four more to tie Rooney.

Predicted England starting XI: Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Maguire, James, Mount, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Sterling; Pickford

Last five results

Hungary results England results Northern Ireland 0-1 Hungary (Mar 29) England 3-0 Ivory Coast (Mar 29) Hungary 0-1 Serbia (Mar 24) England 2-1 Switzerland (Mar 26) Poland 1-2 Hungary (Nov 15 2021) San Marino 0-10 England (Nov 15 2021) Hungary 4-0 San Marino (Nov 12 2021) England 5-0 Albania (Nov 12 2021) England 1-1 Hungary (Oct 12 2021) England 1-1 Hungary (Oct 12 2021)

Head-to-head