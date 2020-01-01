Hugo Boumous - ATK will need to adapt to face FC Goa

The French midfielder claimed that the presence of Asamoah Gyan and Kai Heerings on the pitch would not have affected the result ...

French midfielder Hugo Boumous has been crucial to ’s success in the (ISL) this season and played a major role in their win over FC at home.

He provided a dangerous cross that triggered a reflex from Mislav Komorski and forced him to put the ball into the back of his own net. Boumous admitted that it was a tough game and was happy that his side managed to seal the three points.

“I feel great that I could help the team to get the win which is the most important thing. We had a good game today even if it was not easy because they were defending a lot. It was not easy to find a way to score a goal but we did it so I'm very happy today,” he told Goal.

The Highlanders were without two key players in Asamoah Gyan and Kai Heerings. But the Frenchman was confident that the result would have been similar had they played.

He said, “They are very important players for them, of course. I think they missed them but even if they were here we would have won the game for sure.”

Goa's next challenge is in the form of a strong side at the Salt Lake Stadium. The 24-year-old is confident of a good performance against Antonio Habas’ side. Brandon Fernandes will be serving a suspension in the key tie but Boumous believes there is enough quality on the bench to get the job done.

“It is [an] important (match) but we have to take one game at a time and play each game like a final. If we work hard, we will get it.

“Brandon will not be here but one player will replace him, of course. We will work hard in the next 10 days, recover well and do our best against ATK. We have good players on the bench also.

We are a very good team and we don't need to adapt to the other team. The other team will have to adapt to us and I'm sure, if they play three or four (at the back), we will find a solution,” he concluded.