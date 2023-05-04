Huddersfield vs Sheffield United: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Huddersfield will take on Sheffield United in their penultimate Championship game of the season at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday. With only two matches left in the 2022/23 season, the hosts can secure their league status with a draw following their important away victory against Cardiff City on Sunday.
Sheffield United have already secured promotion to the Premier League, finishing second in the Championship behind Burnley. Under the guidance of boss Paul Heckingbottom, the team has picked up 88 points in 44 games, losing only 10 matches throughout the season.
After being relegated from the top flight in the 2020-21 season, the South Yorkshire team will return to the Premier League after a two-year hiatus. They will want to finish their season on a high and will hope to grab all three points in their final game of the season.
Huddersfield must avoid defeat to retain their hopes of avoiding the drop. They are three points above Reading who are 22nd in the standings. Having lost the reverse league fixture 0-1 in December, Sheffield United will be no pushovers even though they are already promoted.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch Huddersfield vs Sheffield United on TV in the U.S., as well as how to stream it live online.
Huddersfield vs Sheffield United kick-off time
|Game:
|Huddersfield vs Sheffield United
|Date:
|May 4, 2023
|Kick-off:
|2.45pm EDT, 7.45pm BST, 12:15am IST (May 5)
|Venue:
|John Smith's Stadium
The Championship game between Huddersfield and Sheffield United is scheduled for Thursday May 4, 2023.
It will kick off at 2.45pm EDT in the USA.
How to watch Huddersfield vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|N/A
In the United States (USA), the game will not be telecast.
Team news
Huddersfield team news & squad
Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has made a successful recovery from his injury and slotted into the lineup in Huddersfield's last game. He is set to continue in goal in the crucial fixture against Sheffield United.
While there are no fresh injury concerns for the team, Joseph Hungbo may fancy his chances of making it into the starting lineup following his match-winning impact against Cardiff. However, it remains to be seen if the winning lineup would be tinkered with ahead of a crucial fixture.
Huddersfield possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Helik, Ruffels; Hogg, Rudoni; Koroma, Diarra, Headley; Ward
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Vaclik, Nicholls, Schofield, Smith
|Defenders
|Turton, Pearson, Boyle, Roffels, Edmonds-Green, Lees, Nakayama, Lowton, Helik
|Midfielders
|Hogg, Thomas, Anjorin, Koroma, Mahoney, High, Hungbo, Kasumu, Holmes, Rowe, Rundoni, Camara, Aarons, Knockaert
|Forwards
|Rhodes, Ward, Simpson, Kamberi, Waghorn
Sheffield United team news & squad
The big names are likely to return to the lineup after several first team players were rested in the team's last outing.
There are no fresh injury concerns for Heckingbottom's team but the boss is likely to bring in the likes of John Egan, Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie back into the starting lineup.
Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Berge, Lowe; Jebbison, McBurnie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Foderingham, Davies
|Defenders
|Egan, Clark, Basham, Robinson, Baldock, Bogle, Starbuck, Ahmedhodzic
|Midfielders
|Berge, McAtee, Doyle, Norwood, Fleck, Coulibaly, Lowe
|Forwards
|McBurnie, Jebbison, Sharp, Osula, Ndiaye
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|December 2022
|Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield
|Championship
|February 2022
|Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield United
|Championship
|August 2021
|Sheffield United 1-2 Huddersfield
|Championship
|July 2014
|Sheffield United 0-1 Huddersfield
|Friendly
|May 2012
|Sheffield United 0-0 Huddersfield
|League One