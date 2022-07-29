Huddersfield vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Clarets begin life back in the second tier with a trip across the M62 - here's everything you need to know

The EFL Championship season gets underway this weekend, with Huddersfield Town facing Burnley in the first match of the season.

These teams last met in the FA Cup back in January, with Huddersfield winning 2-1 to further deepen the Clarets woes - but can Vincent Kompany pick up a victory straight out of the gate in his first competitive game as they begin life in the second tier again?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Huddersfield roster Goalkeepers Nicholls, Schofield Defenders Turton, Pearson, Boyle, Ruffels, Rowe, Edmonds-Green, Lees, Nakayama Midfielders Russell, Hogg, Thomas, Anjorin, Mahoney, High, Kasumu, Holmes, Rudoni, Aarons Forwards Rhodes, Koroma, Ward

It was a case of so close and yet so far for Huddersfield who last term, who came within a whisker of a return to the Premier League, only to suffer Championship playoff final heartbreak against Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

Carlos Corberan has exited the club too, with a new manager installed now in the shape of Danny Schofield - and questions abound as much as they do for their visitors over what this new era might look like for the Terriers.

Predicted Huddersfield starting XI: Nicholls; Turton, Edmonds-Green, Lees, Ruffels; Hogg, Russell; Thomas, Holmes, Koroma; Ward.

Position Burnley roster Goalkeepers Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Muric Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Roberts, Long, McNally, Egan-Riley, Harwood-Bellis, Maatsen Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Cornet, Bastien, Cullen Forwards Barnes, Rodriguez, Twine

Sacking Sean Dyche wasn't enough in the end - and despite starting the final day of the Premier League season outside the bottom three, it was Burnley who found themselves condemned to the drop after Leeds completed a great escape.

Former Manchester City favourite Vincent Kompany has been installed as the new permanent boss at Turf Moor, but it is tough to say whether he will have the pedigree to mount a return based on his Anderlecht record - as well as the fact his squad has been pillaged for its best players by ex-rivals above them.

Predicted Burnley starting XI: Muric; Roberts, Egan-Riley, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor; Cork, Cullen; Brownhill, Bastien; Barnes, Rodriguez.

Last five results

Huddersfield results Burnley results Bolton 1-1 Huddersfield (Jul 23) Newcastle 3-1 Burnley (Jul 23) Tranmere 1-4 Huddersfield (Jul 23) Newcastle 6-1 Burnley (Jul 23) Doncaster 1-0 Huddersfield (Jul 16) Shrewsbury 1-3 Burnley (Jul 15) Harrogate 1-0 Huddersfield (Jul 16) Wolves 3-0 Burnley (Jul 9) Huddersfield 3-1 Morecambe (Jul 12) Burnley 1-0 Rochdale (Jul 1)

