Huddersfield Town charged with misconduct following Paddy Power fake kit stunt

The Terriers' hoax home shirt has led the Football Association to take action, with the Championship side breaching "Kit and Advertising Regulations"

The Football Association (FA) has charged with misconduct after the club wore a fake kit as part of a marketing stunt in pre-season.

Huddersfield created a social media storm when they released the design for a new home shirt sporting a giant sash emblazoned with the name of betting agency Paddy Power.

The Championship club confirmed the controversial strip to be a hoax after donning it in a pre-season match against Rochdale.

Paddy Power said in a statement at the time: “Shirt sponsorship in football has gone too far.

“We accept that there is a role for sponsors around football, but the shirt should be sacred.

“So we are calling on other sponsors to join the ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign, and give something back to the fans. As a sponsor, we know our place, and it’s not on your shirt.”

Huddersfield director Sean Jarvis added: "It's been an interesting 48 hours since we revealed the fake kit. We've come under a lot of criticism, but I'm delighted now we've revealed the real kit.

"I have to thank a number of people, including Paddy Power to help make it possible. We're looking forward to getting the kit on sale.

"When I first saw it, it was a bit weird because you're used to seeing sponsors on kits. But our fan-base love it, and for me that's what it's all about. We take pride in the kit and the blue and white stripes that we wear - it looks fantastic.

"Now we've got a kit everyone's proud of people are talking about Huddersfield Town. Maybe initially for the wrong reasons but now for the right reasons.

"We've certainly caused a stir with it, I think people are looking at it and taking note. We love the 'Save our Shirts' campaign and we're looking forward to the next 12 months."

While that stance has been applauded by some, authorities in English football have taken a dim view of the Terrier’s actions.

An FA statement read: "Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations.

"It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i).

"The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response."

The Paddy Power logo on the shirt worn against Rochdale appeared to exceed the maximum coverage permitted by the FA.

Huddersfield later released their real home kit, which does not feature a sponsor's logo.

Jan Siewert's side were relegated from the Premier League last season and lost their Championship opener at home on Monday.