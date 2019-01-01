Howe the crucial factor for Clyne in Bournemouth loan decision

The Liverpool full-back's loan move to the Cherries was branded "a disgrace" by Cardiff boss Neil Warnock after Bournemouth stepped in

Nathaniel Clyne says that getting to work with Eddie Howe was a deciding factor in his decision to join Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Clyne’s decision to join the Cherries came after Cardiff boss Neil Warnock claimed that Liverpool had made a verbal agreement that the full-back would join the Welsh side for the remainder of the campaign.

The Cardiff boss described the deal struck between the Reds and Bournemouth as “a disgrace” after he only heard about the move via a TV report.

But Clyne has no regrets about his choice after making his debut for his new side during their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“They have a great manager and that’s what urged me to come here. I have looked a lot at how Bournemouth play and it is similar to my style," Clyne told the Telegraph.

“I got the call and my agent said: ‘Get packed, you’re ready to go.’ It was a nice five-hour drive down here. I have gone a whole season and a half without really playing consistent football, which is unusual for me.

“Knowing you are fit and you can go out there and play, but constantly not getting selected for the team is a bit disappointing. I would rather go out and find another club which would give me the opportunities to play games.”

Bournemouth boss Howe was impressed with the performance given by his side’s new acquisition despite the defeat, and played up the importance of the loan market in helping clubs of the Cherries’ size competitive in a financially imbalanced league.

“Investing in youth and younger players has been a transfer policy that we’ve kept and will try and maintain. To do that obviously you need finances, coveted young players aren’t cheap," Howe said.

“Defensively [Clyne] was excellent and when he understands how the team plays he’ll get better. I’ve hardly seen him to be honest. He literally reported for the game and played. You wouldn’t have known it was his first game today. We had no doubts over him.”