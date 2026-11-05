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Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 6 Nov 2026 - 13:00

Viktoria Köln and Saarbrücken kick off on 06.11.2026 at 19:00.

How to watch Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken live on TV and online

MagentaSport will show the match live. Subscribers can watch on TV or via live stream.

Viktoria Köln and Saarbrücken: Recent form

With three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches, Viktoria Köln have the stronger record of the two. They most recently won 1-0 at Hoffenheim II, having beaten SC Verl 3-1 before that. Across those five matches, Köln scored nine goals and conceded five.

Saarbrücken have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3-2 to TSV Havelse, after a 3-1 away win at Fortuna Düsseldorf had caught the eye. In those five matches, Saarbrücken scored eight goals but conceded ten.

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Line-ups

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Form

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: Head-to-head record

Viktoria Köln vs. Saarbrücken: League table