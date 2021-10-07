Runaway leaders Brazil visit bottom team Venezuela for what is expected to be a one-sided contest in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Tite's men have a perfect record in the tournament, winning all eight of their matches, in stark contrast to the north-west neighbours who sit bottom of the table with four points from a possible 27.

Here's how to watch Venezuela vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India.

What time does Venezuela vs Brazil start?

Game Venezuela vs Brazil Date Friday, October 8 Time 5am IST

How to watch Venezuela vs Brazil on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India can tune into Goal's Live Text Commentary to stay up to date with the match.

Venezuela vs Brazil: Team news

The hosts are without some of their most important attacking players, with forwards Salomon Rondon and Josezf Martinez both missing from the squad, along with midfielder Yangel Herrera.

Brazil are without Neymar for this game through suspension, while Roberto Firmino and Richarlison are out injured.

Last month, Brazil were without nine Premier League players because of travel restrictions but players based in England have now been allowed to travel.

