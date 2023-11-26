How to watch today's Steelers vs Bengals game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Steelers against the Bengals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this season, and the bottom two teams will strive to avoid last place when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) square off at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

The Steelers had their two-game winning streak snapped last week in a 13-10 loss to a Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns, a performance that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Given that the Steelers are at the bottom of most offensive parameters, they are lucky to be third in the AFC North and, for the time being, within grasp of a playoff place.

It was a similar story for the Bengals, whose frustrations are growing as they not only suffered back-to-back losses in the last week, but will now have to adjust to life without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Steelers vs Bengals: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Steelers vs Bengals on TV & stream live online

The Steelers vs Bengals game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Bengals game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Steelers vs Bengals on radio

Listen live as the Steelers take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 12.

Listen Live

Local:

Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia : Bengals Radio Network - 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations

Bengals Radio Network - 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (color analyst), Wayne Box Miller (sideline)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Radio Network - WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline) and Missi Matthews (sideline)

Steelers and Packers rosters & injury reports

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Pittsburgh Steelers will, once again, be without the services of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. After injuring his hamstring against the Jaguars in Week 8, he will miss his fourth straight game on Sunday. The Steelers' safety situation is made even worse by the fact that Fitzpatrick’s backup, Keanu Neal went on IR and is out for the year.

Former practice squad player Triston Thompson got his first start last week and played well. He will once again be looking to impress here. Pittsburgh will also be without defensive tackle Montravius Adams this week as he continues to deal with an ankle injury and will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie superstar Keeanu Benton.