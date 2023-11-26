How to watch today's Steelers vs Bengals game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL this season, and the bottom two teams will strive to avoid last place when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) square off at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.
The Steelers had their two-game winning streak snapped last week in a 13-10 loss to a Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns, a performance that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
Given that the Steelers are at the bottom of most offensive parameters, they are lucky to be third in the AFC North and, for the time being, within grasp of a playoff place.
It was a similar story for the Bengals, whose frustrations are growing as they not only suffered back-to-back losses in the last week, but will now have to adjust to life without franchise quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Steelers vs Bengals: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 26, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Paycor Stadium
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
How to watch Steelers vs Bengals on TV & stream live online
The Steelers vs Bengals game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Steelers vs Bengals game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Steelers vs Bengals on radio
Listen live as the Steelers take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Week 12.
Listen Live
- Local:
- Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia: Bengals Radio Network - 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lapham (color analyst), Wayne Box Miller (sideline)
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Radio Network - WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline) and Missi Matthews (sideline)
Steelers and Packers rosters & injury reports
Pittsburgh Steelers team news
The Pittsburgh Steelers will, once again, be without the services of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. After injuring his hamstring against the Jaguars in Week 8, he will miss his fourth straight game on Sunday. The Steelers' safety situation is made even worse by the fact that Fitzpatrick’s backup, Keanu Neal went on IR and is out for the year.
Former practice squad player Triston Thompson got his first start last week and played well. He will once again be looking to impress here. Pittsburgh will also be without defensive tackle Montravius Adams this week as he continues to deal with an ankle injury and will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie superstar Keeanu Benton.
|Players
|Offense
|Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin
|Defense
|Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Mykal Walker, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan
|Special Teams
|Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Pressley Harvin III, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III
Cincinnati Bengals team newsCincinnati must now adjust to playing the rest of the season without Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11. It's not the situation a Bengals side fighting for the playoffs in a tight AFC North wants to see. They will want to give inexperienced backup Jake Browning, who will make his first NFL start against the Steelers, as many easy picks as possible in offense. With an elite wideout such as Ja'Marr Chase, life is a bit easier. But Tee Higgins' hamstring injury is posing a real concern for Cincy, depleting Browning's receiving depth.
|Players
|Offense
|Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Orlando Brown Jr., D'Ante Smith, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford, Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Alex Cappa, Max Scharping, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox, Tanner Hudson, Tyler Boyd, Charlie Jones, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Jake Browning, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans
|Defense
|Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, DJ Reader, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Ivey, Chidobe Awuzie, DJ Turner II, Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Dax Hill, Jordan Battle
|Special Teams
|Brad Robbins, Evan McPherson, Cal Adomitis, Brad Robbins, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Charlie Jones
Steelers vs Bengals head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|21/11/22
|Steelers 30-37 Bengals
|11/9/22
|Bengals 20-23 Steelers
|28/11/21
|Bengals 41-10 Steelers
|26/9/21
|Steelers 10-24 Bengals
|22/12/20
|Bengals 27-17 Steelers