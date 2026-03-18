Tottenham will be out to flip the script against Atletico Madrid when the two sides clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 18 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Tottenham finally snapped their six-game losing streak on Sunday, grabbing a dramatic point at Anfield thanks to Richarlison’s late equaliser against Liverpool. It was a much-needed lift for Spurs, who remain under the guidance of interim boss Igor Tudor despite heavy criticism after last week’s 5-2 defeat to Atletico.

The North London side are still tangled in a relegation fight domestically, but the focus now shifts to Europe. The Champions League second leg against Atletico looms large, and while the odds are stacked against them, football has a way of throwing up surprises. A place in the quarter-finals would be nothing short of remarkable for Tudor and his team.

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Atletico, though, have history on their side. They’ve progressed from seven of their last eleven last 16 ties and tend to strike first - scoring the opener in seven of their last eight matches in the competition. Another early goal on Wednesday would all but kill the tie, especially with Spurs missing key players through injury and suspension.

That said, Atletico aren’t flawless. Diego Simeone’s men are in transition, and while they edged Getafe 1-0 at the weekend, the travel and fatigue factor could play a role. Still, given their advantage, it would take one of the biggest shocks in Champions League history for Tottenham to turn this around. Victory for Atletico would set up a quarter-final clash with either Newcastle or Barcelona.

Key stats & injury news

Tottenham head into the clash still short on numbers, though they’ll be boosted by the return of Micky van de Ven after his suspension kept him out against Liverpool.

Richarlison is banned, while Yves Bissouma, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Wilson Odobert are all sidelined with various knocks. On top of that, Conor Gallagher, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha are doubts and will need late fitness checks.

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Atletico have their own concerns. Jan Oblak is unavailable with a muscular problem, meaning Juan Musso will step in as the starting goalkeeper. Rodrigo Mendoza remains out, and Pablo Barrios faces a late assessment, but otherwise Simeone’s squad looks settled.

History doesn’t favour Spurs here - just three wins in their last 16 UEFA meetings with Spanish sides. Atletico, meanwhile, have advanced in 10 of their 14 two-legged ties against English opposition, underlining the size of the challenge facing Tudor’s team.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TOT Last match ATM 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Atletico Madrid 5 - 2 Tottenham 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: