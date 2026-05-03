How to watch today's Lyon vs Rennes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Groupama Stadium

TV channel and live stream options for Lyon vs Rennes are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT UK (Great Britain) Ligue1+ Canada beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada France Ligue1+, Molotov Germany DAZN Germany Italy Ligue1+ Middle East beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD South / Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport / Canal+ Sport

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. A service such as ExpressVPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. Sign up via the link below to get started.

Lyon host Rennes at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the top half of the table.

OL arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five league matches. The most recent of those was a 3-2 victory over Auxerre, which continued a run that included a memorable win at Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon sit third in Ligue 1 and are firmly in the conversation for Champions League qualification.

Much of the attention around Lyon in recent weeks has centred on Real Madrid loanee Endrick. The Brazilian teenager has rediscovered the kind of form that made him one of the most talked-about young forwards in Europe, and his future beyond this loan spell remains an open question. Whether he extends his stay in France or returns to Spain, his performances between now and the end of the season will matter.

Rennes travel to Lyon in excellent shape. Bruno Genesio's side have won four of their last five Ligue 1 matches, including a 3-4 victory at Brest and a 3-1 win over Lyon earlier this season at Roazhon Park. They sit fifth in the standings and are pushing hard to secure European football.

The gap between third and fifth makes this a direct duel for Champions League positioning. Both clubs have reason to approach this with ambition rather than caution.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon vs Rennes, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lyon vs Rennes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Lyon are without several first-team players for this fixture. Malick Fofana, R. Himbert, and Oumar Mangala are all listed as injured and will not feature. There are no suspensions in the Lyon squad. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Rennes also carry injury concerns into this match. Przemyslaw Frankowski and Alexander Nordin are both sidelined. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. A confirmed projected XI has not yet been released, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Lyon have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 home win over Auxerre on April 25, which followed a 1-2 victory at Paris Saint-Germain on April 19. Before that, Lyon beat Lorient 2-0, drew 0-0 with Angers, and lost 1-2 to Monaco. Across those five matches, Lyon scored seven goals and conceded six. Three consecutive wins heading into this fixture represent their best run of form in recent months.

Rennes have been in outstanding form, winning four and drawing one of their last five league games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Nantes on April 26, which extended a run that included a 0-3 win at Strasbourg, a 2-1 win over Angers, and a dramatic 3-4 victory at Brest. Their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw at Metz in March. Rennes scored twelve goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on September 14, 2025, when Rennes beat Lyon 3-1 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Lyon won 4-1 at the Groupama Stadium in April 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Rennes hold the stronger record, with three wins to Lyon's two. The reverse fixture this season already went Rennes' way, which adds context to Lyon's desire to level the series on home soil.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Lyon currently sit third, while Rennes are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Rennes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: