Coventry vs Preston kick-off time

Coventry vs Preston kicks off on 11 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Coventry are riding their hottest streak in years, stringing together five straight Championship wins - their best run since that bright spell back in November 2025. With Premier League football absent from their story for over two decades, the Sky Blues are suddenly looking like serious contenders to break back into the big time.

Saturday’s trip to Bristol City was another statement performance. First-half goals from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and top scorer Haji Wright wrapped up a comfortable 2-0 victory, pushing Frank Lampard’s side closer to automatic promotion. It’s now been well over a month since their last league defeat, and Coventry sit proudly at the top of the table.

At home, they’ve been especially ruthless, winning four of their last five at the CBS Arena, including a crucial 3-1 triumph over second-placed Middlesbrough in mid-February.

Preston North End, meanwhile, have seen their early-season promise fade badly. Once looking like playoff contenders, they’ve managed just one win in their last 10 matches, and their hopes of reaching the Premier League have all but slipped away. Friday night’s loss at Deepdale to relegation-threatened Oxford summed up their struggles, even with Milutin Osmajic finding the net.

With only two points from their last five outings, Paul Heckingbottom’s men have dropped to 13th place. If Preston want to keep any faint playoff dreams alive, they’ll need to snap their away-day drought this week. The Lilywhites haven’t won on the road since early January, and their last four trips have yielded nothing more than two draws and two defeats.

Key stats & injury news

Coventry will be without Joel Latibeaudiere on Wednesday after the defender was sent off just before half-time in the win over Bristol. His absence adds to the defensive headaches, with goalkeeper Oliver Dovin (knee) and full-back Miguel Brau (muscle) also sidelined.

Preston have their own injury concerns. First-choice keeper Daniel Iversen is currently out with a groin issue, while Callum Lang, subbed off at the break in the disappointing defeat to Oxford, looks unlikely to feature from the start at the CBS Arena.

If there’s a silver lining for the visitors, it’s their track record against Coventry on the road. The Lilywhites have only lost once in their last seven trips to face the Sky Blues, picking up four wins and two draws since January 2013.

