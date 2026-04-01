Chelsea may be trailing, but the tie is far from over. With Arsenal coming to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final, everything is still up for grabs.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women kicks off on 1 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Chelsea and Arsenal are about to lock horns in a clash that could decide which English powerhouse marches into the Women’s Champions League semi-finals. Arsenal hold the upper hand after their 3-1 win in the first leg at the Emirates, where Stina Blackstenius headed home from a Katie McCabe set piece, and both Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo added goals. Chelsea’s lifeline came through Lauren James, whose sharp finish kept the tie alive, but the Blues now face a steep climb.

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Arsenal’s frontline has been firing all season, a continuation of the form that saw them top their group earlier in the competition. Chelsea, though, are seasoned campaigners in Europe, with five continental titles to their name. They came close in the first leg, twice striking the post and seeing one effort ruled out for a foul, but will now look to James and the Stamford Bridge crowd to fuel a comeback.

This is the first time these two rivals have crossed paths in the Women’s Champions League, which adds even more intensity to the occasion. Arsenal know that protecting their aggregate lead will be enough to progress, while Chelsea must deliver a win to keep their title defence alive.

Players to watch

Russo has been in sparkling form. Her goal in the first leg pushed her tally in this season’s Women’s Champions League to eight - the most ever by an English player in a single campaign.

For Chelsea, James is the one who can change the game. She produced a stunning long-range effort in the first leg, a reminder of her ability to conjure something out of nothing. At 24, she looks to have put her injury setbacks behind her and is finding rhythm at just the right time.

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Arsenal know that limiting James’ influence could be the key to booking their place in the semi-finals. Chelsea, meanwhile, will be banking on her to inspire the comeback they desperately need.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Bompastor Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Slegers

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Arsenal Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: