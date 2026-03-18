Chasing one of the Champions League’s most memorable turnarounds, Atalanta head to Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena for the decisive Round of 16 clash.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Atalanta as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta kicks off on 18 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Bayern were always tipped to get past Atalanta, and they did just that hitting six goals with Michael Olise leading the charge, while Nicolas Jackson and Serge Gnabry both chipped in with goals and assists.

The 6-1 scoreline leaves Bayern in a commanding spot heading back to Munich. Vincent Kompany might even gamble on giving Harry Kane another breather, though Jackson’s rash red card against Leverkusen could complicate things. Reduced to nine men after Luis Diaz equalised and then saw red himself, Bayern still steadied themselves, but questions remain about whether either forward will face internal consequences.

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Even so, Bayern’s perfect home record in Europe this season and their history of closing out ties after big first-leg wins suggest they’re in control.

Atalanta, meanwhile, face a daunting task. Last week’s heavy defeat equalled their worst-ever margin in Europe, and conceding six set a new low.

Still, La Dea showed grit by holding Serie A leaders Inter to a 1-1 draw, finding a late equaliser through Nikola Krstovic. That result stopped a run of back-to-back defeats, but they remain winless in five and trail Como in the race for a top-four finish. Without a victory since their 4-1 triumph over Dortmund, they head to Bavaria knowing they’ll need something extraordinary to flip the script.

Key stats & injury news

Bayern head into the clash with a real headache between the posts. Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich are both ruled out, Jonas Urbig is touch-and-go, and that could open the door for 16-year-old Leonard Prescott to make his first senior appearance.

Elsewhere, Jamal Musiala still needs to be assessed, while Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito remain sidelined. Last week’s standout Olise and Joshua Kimmich are also unavailable, serving one-match bans after accumulating yellow cards.

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Atalanta’s situation is far less complicated. Giacomo Raspadori misses out with a thigh problem, and Yunus Musah is suspended, but otherwise the visitors are close to full strength.

History favours Bayern at the Allianz - they’ve dropped just one of their last 27 Champions League home games. Atalanta, on the other hand, have found life on the road tough, winning only two of their last seven away fixtures in the competition.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCB Last match ATA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Atalanta 1 - 6 Bayern Munich 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: