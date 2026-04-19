The stakes couldn't be clearer as the midlands sun sets over Villa Park, where Aston Villa looks to solidify their top-four credentials against a resilient Sunderland side hungry to cause an upset.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Aston Villa vs Sunderland as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Sunderland kicks off on 19 Apr at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

This encounter feels like a clash of two very different narratives as the Premier League enters the home stretch of the 2025/26 season. Aston Villa, under the tactical mastery of Unai Emery, are currently in the driver's seat for Champions League qualification, sitting in fourth place with just six games left to play. However, they come into this one balancing a heavy schedule, having just fought through a gruelling Europa League quarterfinal second-leg against Bologna. There’s always the risk of a European hangover, and that’s exactly what Sunderland will be hoping to exploit.

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The Black Cats have proven to be a tough nut to crack this season, evidenced by the 1-1 draw they ground out against Villa back in September. While Villa Park has been a fortress for much of the campaign, Emery will be demanding clinical finishing to ensure they don't drop points at a stage where every slip-up feels monumental.

Key stats & injury news

Historically, this has been a fixture of fine margins, with both meetings this season and several recent encounters ending in draws. Sunderland, however, will have to defy a historical hoodoo at Villa Park, as they've traditionally struggled to find the back of the net in this corner of Birmingham.

Turning to the treatment room, Villa fans will be sweating on the fitness of star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who withdrew from the warm-up against Forest last week with a calf twinge; though he returned to training for the midweek European tie, he remains a late-call decision. They are also missing Jadon Sancho and Boubacar Kamara, while Ross Barkley and Alysson are unavailable.

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Sunderland has their own headaches, notably at the back where Dan Ballard is sidelined with a hamstring issue until late April. They are also without Romaine Mundle and backup keeper Simon Moore, meaning the pressure will be squarely on Anthony Patterson to keep the Villa frontline at bay.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: