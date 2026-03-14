Al‑Khaleej are chasing back‑to‑back wins as they welcome league leaders Al‑Nassr to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium for Matchday 26 of the Saudi Pro League.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC kicks off on 14 Mar at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match preview

Al‑Khaleej find themselves sitting ninth in the Saudi Pro League this season, a clear step forward compared to their previous campaigns in the top flight. Since promotion, they’ve hovered near the bottom, finishing 14th once and 12th twice, but this year they’ve carved out a more comfortable mid‑table spot. Recent form has been patchy, though, with just one win in their last six matches. That said, they’ll take heart from their latest outing, a spirited 2‑1 comeback against Al‑Hazem. At home, results have been mixed, with five wins, two draws, and five defeats from 12 matches.

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Al‑Nassr, meanwhile, are setting the pace at the top of the table. They hold a narrow lead over Al‑Ahli and Al‑Hilal and have been in blistering form, 13 straight wins across all competitions, conceding only once in their last 11 games. Their attack has been ruthless, racking up 66 goals, the highest in the league, while their defence has been equally impressive with just 19 conceded in 25 matches. Jorge Jesus’s side needed late drama last time out, edging Neom 1‑0 thanks to a stoppage‑time strike from Mohamed Simakan.

Key stats & injury news

The home side don’t have too many injury concerns to worry about. Al‑Nassr, however, remain without Cristiano Ronaldo, whose hamstring issue has turned out to be more serious than first thought. Saad Haqawi is still a question mark, having been out since December, while Sami Al‑Najei continues his recovery from a long‑term setback earlier in the season. Raghed Al‑Najjar is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, and Nawaf Al‑Aqidi is dealing with a back problem.

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Georgios Donis’ men will also be eager to bounce back after a heavy 4‑1 defeat in the reverse fixture back in November. However, recent history between these two sides leans heavily toward Al‑Nassr, who have won each of the last five league meetings, underlining their dominance in this matchup.

Team news & squads

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Donis Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Jesus

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: