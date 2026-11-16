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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Already promoted to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the game top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their promotion with a match to spare.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little game time during this international break a chance. He expects to keep the team's basic structure intact.

After beating North Macedonia 2-1 in their most recent match, Sébastien Pocognoli's Scotland travel to St. Gallen looking to carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart surgery, giving Scotland an important boost in midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Meanwhile, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney as the Belgian coach tries to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening with Switzerland and Scotland?

Four wins and one draw from their last five games put Switzerland in strong form. The Nati failed to score in their most recent match, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded only one in four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

In their last five games, Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during this period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables