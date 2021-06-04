How to watch Spain vs Portugal in Euro 2020 pre-tournament friendly from India?

European giants Spain and Portugal lock horns in a Euro 2020 pre-tournament friendly in Madrid on Friday...

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as Portugal face Spain in a Euro 2020 pre-tournament international friendly match at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday.

All eyes will be on the Portuguese captain as he returns to action ahead of Portugal's title defence in the upcoming Euro 2020.

Where to watch or stream Spain vs Portugal friendly match

Sony Networks have the rights to broadcast Euro 2020 matches in India.

TV Channel Online Streams Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sony LIV & JIO TV

Spain and Portugal squads for Euro 2020

Spain squad

Luis Enrique announced a 24-player Spain Euro 2020 squad on May 24. The big name exclusion from the panel is Sergio Ramos, while Aymeric Laporte has been included following his switch from France.

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia

📸 ¡¡Entreno oficial de la @SeFutbol en el @Metropolitano!!



🏟 Mañana estas gradas estarán repletas de los ánimos de los aficionados al equipo de todos.



🏃🏻🏃🏼‍♀️¡¡CORRE!! ¡¡Aún puedes hacerte con tu entrada!!



🎟 https://t.co/rmO2XyGCxQ pic.twitter.com/WqQzx44eGc — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 3, 2021

Portugal squad

Portugal named their final squad on May 20. Cristiano Ronaldo will be once again leading the Portuguese squad.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva

Último treino antes do jogo com Espanha ✅ #VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/vGbwTyVpxS — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 3, 2021

Spain and Portugal fixtures in Euro 2020

Spain are clubbed in Group 'E' in the Euro 2020 alongside Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. La Roja begin their campaign on June 14 against Sweden followed by facing Poland on June 19. In their final group game, Spain lock horns against Slovakia on June 23.

Portugal are clubbed in Group F' in the Euro 2020 which is also being called the group of death, alongside reigning world champions France, former champions Germany and Hungary. A Selecao Portuguesa begin their campaign on June 15 against Hungary followed by facing Germany on June 19. In their final group game, Spain lock horns against France on June 23.