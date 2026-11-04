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Europa League
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoLyon
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How to watch Real Sociedad vs Lyon live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Real Sociedad vs Lyon
Real Sociedad
Lyon
Europa League

Real Sociedad face Lyon in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via livestream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.

Europa League on TV

Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99
Spanish Language Streamer
ViX Logo

ViX

✅ Extensive Spanish-language live match coverage

✅ Most affordable paid Europa League tier

✅ Stream on mobile, web, and smart TVs

Monthly from$5.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries Univision, UniMás, and TUDN broadcasts

✅ Crisp broadcast quality with zero lag

✅ Unlimited cloud DVR for simultaneous matches

Monthly from$64.99
Sports Dedicated Streamer
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries TUDN, UniMás, and CBS Sports

✅ Multiview feature for multiple games simultaneously

✅ Generous cloud DVR storage included standard

Monthly from$19.99
Europa League Home
Paramount+ Logo

Paramount+

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Features the multi-match live Golazo Show

✅ Affordable month-to-month cancel-anytime digital streaming

Monthly from$8.99

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and Lyon kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Lyon live today: TV channel and live stream

The match will be shown live. See the available viewing options below.

Real Sociedad and Lyon: recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, Real Sociedad have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They lost their most recent outing 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Before that came a 6-0 Europa League win over Lilleström, plus away wins at Malaga (5-2) and Levante (2-1). Real Sociedad scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches, with no draws. Most recently, they beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1. They also defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 and Nizza 2-1, but lost 0-2 to Paris Saint-Germain and 0-3 to Hoffenheim in the Europa League. Lyon scored eight goals and conceded eight over that period.

RSO

RSO - Form

GIL
D1-1
MAL
W2-5
LIL
W0-6
LEV
W2-1
ATH
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OL

OL - Form

CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
TSG
L3-0
PSG
L2-0
SCO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: line-ups

Real Sociedad vs Lyon Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: form

RSO

RSO - Form

GIL
D1-1
MAL
W2-5
LIL
W0-6
LEV
W2-1
ATH
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OL

OL - Form

CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
TSG
L3-0
PSG
L2-0
SCO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Real SociedadDrawLyon
2
1
2
Champions League Qualification
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
Champions League Qualification
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Champions League
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
FT
Champions League
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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