How to watch Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

As the Premier League 2020-21 campaign is set to get underway, still behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

The Premier League has set a date of September 12 for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, as confirmed on July 24, with defending the title they won comfortably last season.

A statement on the association’s official website read: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021."

2019-20 was a campaign like no other, with Liverpool romping to the title in record fashion despite an unprecedented break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic. All eyes will be on whether the Reds can retain the title this season, having ended a three-decade wait for the gold with last season’s success.

Snapping at their heels will be , who must bounce back after an underwhelming season last term.

While defending champions Liverpool have not strengthened their squad by much, Manchester City have brought in Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake. have brought in some highly-rated players in Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva. The Blues will be a team to watch out for.

have also strengthened their defence with the addition of Gabriel Magalhaes and have roped in veteran Brazilian winger Willian. , on the other hand, have signed Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The opening weekend is set to feature only eight games as Manchester United and Manchester City have been allowed an extra week's rest owing to their European commitments in August.

As it stands, there will be no fans attending Premier League matches that begin on September 12, but there are tentative plans to re-introduce supporters starting early October.

Where to watch or stream the Premier League

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) have the rights to show Premier League matches in .

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.



Premier League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Sep 12 5pm vs Arsenal Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 12 7:30pm vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 12 10pm Liverpool vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 13 12:30am West Ham vs Newcastle Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 13 6:30pm vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 13 9pm vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 14 10:30pm vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Sep 15 12:45am vs Chelsea Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Matchday 1 of the Premier League is the first week of fixtures.

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.



