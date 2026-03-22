Newcastle and Sunderland meet on Sunday as the Tyne-Wear Derby returns for its 159th chapter.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Newcastle United vs Sunderland as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Sunderland with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle vs Sunderland for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Newcastle United vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Sunderland will kick off on 22 Mar 2026, at 08:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Match preview

A 7-2 hammering against Barcelona at the Nou Camp will still sting for Newcastle. The Magpies must dust themselves down quickly, as this clash with arch rivals Sunderland could be pivotal in their hopes to claim a European place come the end of the season. Eddie Howe's side has won its last two Premier League matches, although they've only won two of its last seven across all competitions at St James' Park, with four defeats in that sequence.

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Sunderland arrive for this titanic clash just two points adrift of their neighbours. The Black Cats have only won two of their last eight across all competitions, but they've still not had more than their current 40-point haul at the same stage of any of their last seven top-flight seasons. A win here would see them leapfrog Newcastle on the table, and Sunderland doesn't need much more incentive than that.

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Key stats & injury news

Fourteen of Newcastle’s last 15 games saw goals at both ends.

Astoundingly, Sunderland are unbeaten in the last 10 EPL meetings.

Ahead of his 175th Premier League appearance, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon could score in three straight games in the competition for the very first time with a goal here.

Bruno Guimarães and Lewis Miley will be missing from Newcastle’s midfield, while metronome Sandro Tonali is a huge doubt after limping off against Barcelona. Sunderland will be without Nilson Angulo and are sweating on the fitness of Enzo Le Fée.

After success at Leeds, Sunderland can now win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since May 2014.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: