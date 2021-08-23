How to watch Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC in the AFC Cup 2021 from India?

Both teams have only pride to play for as they are out of contention for the next stage of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Bengaluru FC are yet to score a goal in the 2021 AFC Cup group stage when they take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club (Maziya S&RC) at the Maldives National Football Stadium, on Tuesday.

After losing their opening fixture 0-2 against fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan, Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men crashed out of the AFC Cup 2021 group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

The Maldivian side too faced defeats against the Kings (2-0) and ATKMB (1-3) can at best avoid finishing bottom of the table.

Here's how to watch Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC in India.

What time does the 2021 AFC Cup game between Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC start?

Game Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC Date Tuesday, August 24 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the 2021 AFC Cup group stage will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Online streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV and BFC TV - Bengaluru FC's official YouTube channel.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, BFC TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 1 Bangla

Maziya S&RC vs Bengaluru FC: Team news & key stats

Bengaluru managed to pick just one point from two games. This means that even if the Blues win their third match, they can reach four points maximum. The 2016 AFC Cup finalists are now third in Group D, while Maziya S&RC are currently bottom and yet to earn their first point in the group stage.

The Blues' struggled against ATK Mohun Bagan despite holding a lion's share of ball possession but improved immensely in the goalless draw against Bashundhara Kings where skipper Sunil Chhetri was involved in the game much more than the previous encounter and the defense marshalled by Alan Costa and Yrondu Musavu-King looked solid. Pezzaiuoli has also afforded precious minutes to some of the club's developmental players.

Key stats:

Maziya have lost all four of their previous games against Bengaluru in the AFC Cup (excluding the 2020 edition which was cancelled), failing to score a goal in their last two meetings.



After winning three consecutive games in the AFC Cup for the first time (in 2017), Maziya have subsequently lost their following three games in the competition, scoring only one goal across those games.



Bengaluru have failed to win in their last four games in the AFC Cup (D1 L3), equaling their longest ever winless run in the competition (lost four games in a row between 2015 – 2016). They have also failed to score in three consecutive games in the competition for the first time in their history.

