How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

With the Premier League 2020-21 campaign underway behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

It’s another big weekend for as they face in the English Premier League on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Still battling with a wobbly start to the new season, the Red Devils will be looking forward to ending their home games woes as they face the Gunners at the Old Trafford in the Super Sunday match.

United head into the match under intense pressure to regain fans’ confidence and get its Premier League campaign on track after an unimpressive home run. They have won their last 10 away games in all competitions but none of their last five at home.

More teams

It is United’s worst start to a season at Old Trafford in the last 48 years.

The once dreaded Old Trafford where opponents visit with their hearts in their mouths is fast becoming a common ground after United suffered 3-1 loss to , 6-1 to and refused to score a goal against the Blues last weekend. It is left to be seen whether Arsenal will come close to repeating the 6-1 plummeting of United by its North London rivals.

Despite losing 1-0 to on Monday night, the Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, will be boosted by the fact that his side has a head to head advantage over United in their last three encounters.

The head to head record appears to favour Arsenal having won two and drawn one of the duo's last three league meetings while United’s last win against Arsenal was in the in 2019.

Arsenal presently at 10th place on nine points travel to Old Trafford on Sunday without Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers have all been ruled out with injury. David Luiz who picked up a muscular injury against Leicester is also unsure for the game yet.

United with seven points sits at 15th place will also be without Anthony Martial still serving his domestic suspension, while Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are all ruled out with injury.

Here's how to watch the game LIVE from .



Contents

Where to watch or stream Man Utd vs Arsenal

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in .

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 7

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Oct 31 1:30am vs Crystal Palace Star Sports TBC Oct 31 6pm vs Man City Star Sports TBC Oct 31 8:30pm vs Star Sports TBC Oct 31 11pm vs West Ham Star Sports TBC Nov 1 5:30pm vs Star Sports TBC Nov 1 7:30pm Newcastle vs Star Sports TBC Nov 1 10pm Man Utd vs Arsenal Star Sports TBC Nov 2 12:45am Tottenham vs Star Sports TBC Nov 2 11pm vs Star Sports TBC Nov 3 1:30am vs Leicester City Star Sports TBC

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Return to top

Related links