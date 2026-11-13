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Luxembourg vs Estonia: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade de Luxembourg

Luxembourg host Estonia at the Stade de Luxembourg in a League C Group 4 Nations League clash. Both sides are chasing points to improve their positions in the table.

Three defeats in their last three competitive matches have left Jeff Strasser's Luxembourg side bottom of the group and under pressure.

Estonia arrive with more momentum. Jurgen Henn's team are unbeaten in the current Nations League campaign and sit second in the group.

The first meeting in early October ended 1-0 to Estonia. Luxembourg need a response at home this time.

For anyone looking to watch live, broadcast, kick-off time and streaming details are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening with Luxembourg and Estonia?

Luxembourg have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. They lost their most recent match 2-0 to Bulgaria, having previously fallen 3-0 to Iceland. Across those five games, they scored twice and conceded eight goals.

Over their last five matches, Estonia have two wins, three draws and no defeats. They drew their most recent game 0-0 with Iceland after beating Luxembourg 1-0. Estonia scored three goals and conceded just one in that run.

Luxembourg vs Estonia: line-ups

Luxembourg vs Estonia: form

Luxembourg vs Estonia: head-to-head record

Luxembourg vs Estonia: the tables