How to watch Leeds United throughout the 2022-23 Premier League soccer season

Leeds have started the 2022-23 season strongly under American coach Jesse Marsch

Leeds United survived an almighty scare during the last campaign with just three points ending up being the difference between them and another dreaded return to England’s second division.

While few would doubt the exceptional impact of former coach Marcelo Bielsa, it was the American Jesse Marsch - hired in early March with just a few short months of the season remaining - who inspired The Whites to their eventual survival.

It was a season that was also hampered by an unfortunate run of injuries that saw the Yorkshire side lose the entire spine of the side - Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford - that earned so many plaudits in their return to the top flight in the 20-21 season.

Early signs for the latest 2022-23 season look good for Leeds United with two wins and a draw from their opening three matches. The most eye-opening being their 3-0 demolition of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea - a side fancied by many to be in the reckoning for top honours come May.

Click here to check out all the deals on sling.com & sign up today

Watch Leeds United in the 2022-23 Premier League season on SlingTV

[Premier League, World Cup, MLS] – Sling Blue for $35/mo $17.50 your first month

– Sling Blue for $35/mo [Premier League, World Cup, MLS + Ligue 1, Super Lig, Libertadores] Sling Blue + World Sports mini $40/mo $22.50 your first month

Upcoming Leeds United fixtures on SlingTV

Date Kick-Off Match Channel 28/08/2022 10:00 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United USA 30/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United vs Everton USA 03/09/2022 10:00 Brentford vs Leeds United USA 12/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest USA

It was a summer of change for Leeds United with Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha both leaving the club. Phillips has gone on to join last season’s Premier League champions Manchester City, while Raphinha has moved to join Xavi’s ongoing project at Catalan giants Barcelona.

While losing two standout players was an undoubted blow for Leeds, the money that their sales have generated certainly allowed Jesse Marsch with plenty of room to manoeuvre. Five players have been brought in for fees of over £10m including two Americans in the shape of creative midfielder Brenden Aaranson and the versatile defensive player Tyler Adams.

Click here to check out all the deals on sling.com & sign up today

Elsewhere, highly-rated wide man Luis Sinisterra has also been brought in from Dutch outfit Feyenoord for a fee of £22m. Defensive midfielder Marc Roca and full-back Rasmus Kristensen make up the rest of their major summer signings so far. Another to keep an eye on is the £5m signing of 18 year-old Darko Gyabi, a player who struggled to make the grade at Manchester City but who has shown signs of having plenty of potential for the future.

Marsch’s big chance in the Premier League is going better than many may have expected so far. The victory over Chelsea has certainly awoken the football world to the coach’s potential. Where Leeds finish this season, only time will tell. Backed by their ardent fans at Elland Road, the sky could well by the limit for one of English football’s “Sleeping Giants”.