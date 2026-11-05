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Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim live: TV channel and stream

In Germany, RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim live, with the full game available to stream.

This week's talking points: Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim's recent results

Crystal Palace have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Before that came a 5-0 thrashing by Brighton and a 2-2 draw with Beşiktaş in the Europa League. Their bright spot was a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Fulham. Palace scored four goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Over their last five competitive games, Hoffenheim have three wins, one defeat and one draw. They most recently lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, but also beat Lyon 3-0 in the Europa League and Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded four in that spell.

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: line-ups

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: form

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: head-to-head record

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: the tables