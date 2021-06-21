How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay in the Copa America 2021 from India?
Argentina face Paraguay in their third Copa America 2021 fixture at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia stadium on Tuesday.
La Albiceleste and Chile played out a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro where Lionel Messi's first half lead through a wonderful free-kick was cancelled by Eduardo Vargas after the break. In the second game, Argentina picked full points as they downed uruguay 1-0 with Messi providing the assist for a Guido Rodriguez header.
Paraguay are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Bolivia. They were trailing at half-time after Bolivia took an early lead however, three second half goals sealed full points for Eduardo Berizzo's team.
Here's how to watch Argentina vs Paraguay in India.
Contents
- What time is Argentina vs Paraguay?
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Argentina vs Paraguay: Team news & stats
What time does Argentina vs Paraguay start?
|Game
|Argentina vs Paraguay
|Date
|Tuesday, June 22
|Time
|5:30am IST
How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Argentina vs Paraguay: Team news & key stats
If Argentina win against Paraguay, their place in the quarterfinals will be sealed. Gio Lo Celso was substituted in the last game against Uruguay and he could be replaced by Exequiel Palacios or Leandro Paredes.
Emiliano Martinez kept his first clean-sheet for Argentina in his fourth appearance, a 1-0 win over Uruguay. It will be interesting to see if Luis Scaloni decides to persist with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez or opts for an experienced striker like Sergio Aguero.
Meanwhile, Paraguay are yet to defeat Argentina in Copa America after having failed to do so in their last 22 meetings in the competition.
Key stats:
- Argentina haven't defeated Paraguay since their 6-1 win on June 30th, 2015..
- Messi will make his 147th appearance for Argentina should he start against Paraguay. Javier Mascherano has made the most appearances for Albiceleste (147).
- Argentina are on a 15-match unbeaten run with their last defeat coming against Brazil (2-0) on July 3rd, 2019.
