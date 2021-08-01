How many red cards has Neymar got in his career?

Neymar has received the most number of Red Cards while playing for Santos in Brazil...

Neymar is widely considered as one of the best players in the world and one of the most exciting forwards in the world.

The winger is the second highest international goalscorer for Brazil with 68 goals and is only nine goals behind the legendary Pele who has 77 goals.

Neymar has won a total of 23 trophies in club football playing for Santos, Barcelona and PSG. He is yet to win a major international trophy but has won the Olympic gold medal with the national team in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro.

While Neymar is one of the most talented players, when it comes to discipline on the pitch, his track record is not too bright. He has been sent off on 11 occasions in his entire career.

He has received a red card on five occasions when he played for Santos. At PSG, he has been sent off four times so far. His latest red card came in a Ligue clash in April 2021 against Lille.

In international football, Neymar has been sent off just once which was against Colombia in the group stage of Copa America 2015. Brazil had lost the tie 1-0.

Here, we take a look at the 11 matches where Neymar received a red card.

How many times have Neymar received a red card?

Date Competition Match 15/3/2010 Paulista A1 Santos 3-4 Palmeiras 7/4/2011 CONMEBOL Libertadores Santos 3-2 Colo Colo 14/10/2011 Serie A Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Santos 1/10/2012 Serie A Gremio 1-1 Santos 15/2/2013 Paulista A1 Ponte Preta 3-1 Santos 18/6/2015 Copa America Brazil 0-1 Colombia 9/4/2017 La Liga Malaga 2-0 Barcelona 23/10/2017 Ligue 1 Marseille 2-2 PSG 24/2/2020 Ligue 1 PSG 4-3 Bordeaux 14/9/2020 Ligue 1 PSG 0-1 Marseille 3/4/2021 Ligue 1 PSG 0-1 Lille

