Scored against six different clubs! How many goals has Lionel Messi scored against English clubs?

Lionel Messi opened his account as a PSG player in a Champions League group stage tie by scoring a wonder goal as the Ligue 1 side downed Manchester City 2-0.

The goal against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City was Messi's seventh goal against the Cityzens in as many games. It was also his 27th goal against a Premier League club in 35 Champions League matches.

His first-ever goal against a Premier League club was against Manchester United in the 2008/09 Champions League final which Barcelona won 2-0. He had also scored in the 2010/11 Champions League final against Red Devils which the Catalan side won 4-1.

Out of the 27 goals, the Argentine star has scored the most number of goals, nine, against Arsenal in six encounters. The nine goals include a hat-trick (four goals in one match) and two braces. Other than Arsenal, another Premier League side against whom he has scored a hat-trick is Manchester City while playing for FC Barcelona during the 2016/17 Champions League campaign.

Messi has played the most number of matches against Chelsea but has managed to score only three goals so far against the Blues. He has scored the least number of goals, two each, against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Let us take a look at the number of goals Messi has scored against English Premier League clubs in his career so far.

