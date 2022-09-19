How many goals has Luis Suarez scored for Uruguay? La Celeste star's full World Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

The Uruguayan has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2007

Luis Suarez is one of the best strikers in modern day football and is Uruguay's all-time leading goal scorer by some distance.

For the national team, it all started with a tumultuous debut appearance against Colombia in 2007, with Suarez receiving a red card in the 85th minute of the game that his team won 1-3.

That was merely an unfortunate start to a fine international career, though, and the forward got his first Uruguay goal at senior level in a 5-0 friendly win against Bolivia later in the same year.

That turned out to be start of an impressive goalscoring run and Suarez has since been able to rise to the top of Uruguayan football heights.

Just how many international strikes does he have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Luis Suarez's total Uruguay goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 13 7 Copa America 15 6 World Cup qualification 62 29 Confederations Cup 5 3 International friendlies 36 21 131 66

How many goals has Luis Suarez scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2010 World Cup 5 3 2014 World Cup 2 2 2018 World Cup 5 2 2022 World Cup TBC TBC 12 7

Luis Suarez's Copa America record

Edition Games Goals Copa America 2011 6 4 Copa America 2015 Suspended Suspended Copa America Centenario 2016 Injured Injured Copa America 2019 4 2 Copa America 2021 6 0 16 6

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2010 World Cup qualifiers 5 2014 World Cup qualifiers 11 2018 World Cup qualifiers 5 2022 World Cup qualifiers 8 29

Suarez's international friendly goals for Uruguay

Games Goals 36 21

Suarez Uruguay hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date Uruguay 7-1 Indonesia 3 Friendly October 8, 2010 Uruguay 4-0 Chile 4 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification November 11, 2011

*Data accurate as of September 19