How football reacted to Oshoala's record-equalling Caf Awards triumph
Social media has been awash with praise for Asisat Oshoala following her record-equalling African Women Player of the Year feat.
The 25-year-old dusted off challenge from Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana to equal Perpetua Nkwocha’s achievement after winning the 2014, 2016 and 2017 awards.
Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Nigeria international’s historic triumph.
A big congratulations to #SadioMane and @asisatoshoala and other winners of #CAFAwards2019. Well done! 🙏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TXyxbWR0WY— Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) January 7, 2020
The undisputed pride of women's football in Africa. Congrats @AsisatOshoala 🇳🇬👑 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/dXMSQmXFTd— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 7, 2020
The winner from the 3⃣ talented nominees for African Women's Player of the Year is...— #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020
Asisat Oshoala! 🏆#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/5buHOw3NjV
Barcelona and Nigeria's 🇳🇬 Asisat Oshoala is Africa's Women Player of the Year! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/eBmubINYbn— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) January 7, 2020
🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 Never say Never, the story of four time Africa Women Player Of The Year, @asisatoshoala Congratulations, we are proud of you! #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/XXe7fHlPnf— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) January 7, 2020
Congratulations to Sadio Mane and our very own Asisat Oshoala on winning the men's and women's African player of the year award, respectively. 👏— Mon'Ami (@GregAdemz) January 7, 2020
Top talents. Exceptional athletes. Truly deserved. 💪#cafawards
Put some respect when you hear the name ASISAT OSHOALA— Frenkie De Jong (Fan Account) (@KelvinObed2) January 7, 2020
fourth time African Women's Player of the year 👑
No African Female footballer does it better 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ZHa5D3STTb
Asisat Oshoala Wins 2019 CAF Women's Best Player— M Abba (@M_Abba_) January 7, 2020
Well deserved award
Before tonight, only one player had ever won 4 CAF Women's Player of the Year awards: Perpetual Nkwocha— Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) January 7, 2020
Asisat Oshoala just joined her. 💪🏾🔥
History is made. #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/UFIuhQuCFg