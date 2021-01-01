'How can you take Arsenal seriously?' - Twitter trolls Gunners faithful after Europa League exit

Mikel Arteta's men settled for a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium which was not enough to qualify them for the final stage of the competition

Arsenal fans have been trolled by fellow football enthusiasts on social media after they failed to progress to the Uefa Europa League final.

The Gunners played out a goalless draw with Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final fixture on Thursday but they were eliminated after a 2-1 aggregate loss, a scoreline they suffered in the first-leg in Spain last Thursday.

Arsenal’s elimination by Villarreal means their former manager Unai Emery has another shot to win the secondary European competition when the Yellow Submarine battle Manchester United at the Stadion Energa Gdansk on May 26.

The Gunners are ninth on the Premier League table and their fans are worried they might not play any European competition next season as they are nine points from the European qualification spot with four matches left.

